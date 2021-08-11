Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zeta Global updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,558. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

