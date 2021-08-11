Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.