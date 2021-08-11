ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

