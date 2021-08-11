ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.