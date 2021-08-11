Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0734 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zimplats’s previous final dividend of $0.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Zimplats Company Profile
