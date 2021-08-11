Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

