Zoracles Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $248.69 or 0.00535248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $62,342.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

