Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 15,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,652. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZSAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

