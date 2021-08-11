ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.