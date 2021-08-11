ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Up 253.2% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $901,422.25 and approximately $74,480.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 253.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00595676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,588,957,480 coins and its circulating supply is 14,027,501,185 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.