Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $18.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $228.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.