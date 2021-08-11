Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.13. Zynex shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474 over the last ninety days. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a PE ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

