$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,469. The firm has a market cap of $732.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

