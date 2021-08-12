-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.