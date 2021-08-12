-$0.15 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,805,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,879,675 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $17,591,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 417,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

