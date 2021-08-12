-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,970. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.