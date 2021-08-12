-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKHS. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

