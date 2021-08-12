$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.60 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

