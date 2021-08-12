$0.44 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 287,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 2,059,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,667. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

