$0.51 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 100,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,638. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.