$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $25,383,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.