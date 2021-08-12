-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 481,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76. Nevro has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

