$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Coty reported sales of $560.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $7,485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 812,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

