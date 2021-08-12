$1.07 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.97. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.46. 6,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,855. BRP has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

