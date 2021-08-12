$1.68 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.28. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 630.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. 3,915,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,292. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

