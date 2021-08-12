$101.33 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $493.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

