10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.60% of 10x Genomics worth $128,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,528,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,077,097 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.