1,195,852 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,195,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

