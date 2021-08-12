$134.76 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $134.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76. Tenable has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

