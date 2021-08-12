$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $626.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $627.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $679.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CREE opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

