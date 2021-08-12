15,047 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $297,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.