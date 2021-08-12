$154.17 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post $154.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $582.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

