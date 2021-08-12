$171.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $171.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

