$18.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.12 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

