1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Cap of $17.99 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $22,832.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00117986 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.