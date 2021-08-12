1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003762 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $202,194.93 and approximately $132,971.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

