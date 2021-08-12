1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.00. 1st Source shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 26,767 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1st Source by 66.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

