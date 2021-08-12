1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

