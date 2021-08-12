1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

