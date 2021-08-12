1World (1WO) One Day Volume Tops $11,110.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $11,110.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.