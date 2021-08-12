$2.29 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.24. 4,437,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.38. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.