$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,020 shares of company stock worth $3,583,029 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.63. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

