$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,020 shares of company stock worth $3,583,029 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.63. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.20.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.