$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of 693.50 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

