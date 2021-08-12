21,000 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.95. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.14. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,481 shares of company stock worth $16,401,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.