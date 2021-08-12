21,900 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $43,479,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of OLLI traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,975. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

