23,044 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DSP opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

