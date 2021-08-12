$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.73 million and the highest is $248.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $675.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $725.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,688,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

