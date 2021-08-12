$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.63 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet stock opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,115.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.42.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

