310,934 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.51% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOSO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000.

NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

