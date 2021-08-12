321,482 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

